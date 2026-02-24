An undercover cop unmasks members of the notorious Manugu Sacco unleashing terror in Kariobangi North - Ni vijana wadogo sana (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Residents of Kariobangi North have been living in fear following a surge in shop break-ins and violent muggings carried out by a criminal gang commonly referred to as “Manugu Sacco.”

The gang, said to be operating within the estate and its surrounding areas, has been linked to a series of night-time robberies targeting small businesses and unsuspecting pedestrians.

An undercover police officer has managed to infiltrate and unmask several members of the notorious group.

Photos circulating online show young men behind the criminal activities.

Officers from Kariobangi Police Station are said to be aware of the gang’s activities and are expected to take firm and lawful action.





