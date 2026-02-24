CCTV cameras capture 3 smartly dressed women shoplifting at Optidrops Supermarket in Ngong - Hawa ni Bibi Za Nani? (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing three smartly dressed women shoplifting at Optidrops Supermarket in Ngong.

The suspects visited the newly launched supermarket posing as ordinary customers, only to leave with unpaid items, including sugar, sanitary pads, and cooking oil.

In the footage, the women are seen picking items from the shelves and stuffing them into their handbags.

They are then seen walking out of the supermarket without raising suspicion.

The owner of the supermarket expressed disappointment over the incident, noting that the business is barely two weeks old.

“It’s unfortunate because the supermarket is only two weeks old,” the owner lamented.

Watch the footage>>> below

Optidrops Supermarket, Ngong..... Hawa ni Bibi Za Nani? pic.twitter.com/GpnEt0KC0g — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST