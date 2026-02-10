BABU OWINO’s Gen Z supporter shocks Kenyans after tattooing MP’s face on his back - See trending PHOTOs







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has once again found himself trending online - this time thanks to the bold gesture of one of his youthful supporters.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 2026, the legislator shared a striking photo on his official social media pages showing a Gen Z fan who had tattooed the MP’s face across his back.

“I am looking for this loyal Kenyan. Loyalty must be rewarded in installments,” he captioned the post.

The daring artwork instantly caught attention, sparking conversations about the extent of political admiration among Kenya’s youth.

The move underscores Babu Owino’s growing influence among younger generations, who often resonate with his fiery speeches, unapologetic style and digital presence.

For many, the tattoo was seen as a symbol of loyalty and admiration, while others questioned whether political fandom should go to such extremes.





