From Club Scandal to Pulpit! MARION NAIPEI leads ‘Miracle Money Service’ at Pastor KANYARI’s church after getting born again (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 1, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the lady who shot into the limelight after a controversial club video leaked online, appears to have made a dramatic lifestyle change following the scandal.

She was spotted at Pastor Victor Kanyari’s church on Sunday, where she led a “miracle money service.”

In a video shared online by the controversial preacher, Marion is captured dishing out cash in Ksh 100 denominations to congregants during the service, as worshippers lined up to receive the money.

Marion has been regularly attending services at Kanyari’s church after getting born again.

Her sudden transformation has sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her for changing her ways while others questioned the controversial “money miracle service.”

Watch the video>>> below

MARION will soon be a Pastor....... Eh! Eh! Eh! pic.twitter.com/Wrofo3X4nZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 2, 2026

