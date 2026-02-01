Midnight Madness! Husband and wife trade blows in shocking street brawl as members of the public watch (VIDEO)





Sunday, February 1, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a husband and wife exchanged kicks and blows, following a domestic dispute.

In the video, the couple is seen hurling insults at each other as kicks and blows fly all over.

The abusive husband, who was armed with a huge stick, tried to pin his wife to the ground as she fought back.

Locals watched from a distance as the drama unfolded.

The incident comes at a time when cases of domestic violence continue to rise across the country, raising concerns about safety within households and the need for conflict resolution.

Watch the video>>> below

I now pronounce you....... pic.twitter.com/d9nScO8fFm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 2, 2026

