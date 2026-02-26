Former Prime Minister named in EPSTEIN Files rushed to hospital after 'SU!CIDE attempt'







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A former Prime Minister who was named in the Epstein Files has been rushed to hospital after an alleged su!cide attempt.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalised on Tuesday, February 24, just a few days after he was charged with serious corruption offences, linked to his association with p@edophile Epstein.

Jagland was charged with "gross corruption" after newly released documents appeared to reveal a transactional relationship between the ex-PM and convicted pa£dophile, between 2011 and 2018.

Some Norwegian outlets have reported Jagland was hospitalised over a su!cide attempt but the high-profile statesman's legal team has insisted he was rushed to hospital due to extreme stress instead of a deliberate act.

Documents, among the millions released in the Epstein Files, appeared to show the relationship between the Norwegian and Epstein included requests for diplomatic favours, luxury travel and financial solicitations.

An investigation into the relationship and the ex-leader was launched by authorities in Norway into potential corruption - Jagland admitted "poor judgment".

The former-Prime Minister's lawyer, Anders Brosveet, cracked down on claims by some Norwegian outlets and strongly denied Jagland went through a "su!cide attempt".

Brosveet said his client was taken to hospital following extreme stress and medical risk brought on by the criminal investigation and media pressure.

Jagland has denied criminal liability and previously said he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, according to his lawyers.

Jagland served as Prime Minister in Norway, between 1996 - 1997, and was the chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, between 2009 to 2015.

The charge on Jagland was put on the former-PM after his immunity from the Council of Europe, which he led between 2009-2018, was lifted.

Documents in the Epstein files appear to show Jagland planned a family trip to Epstein's private island in 2014 but this was cancelled when the p@edophile fell ill.

Another exchange appeared to show the ex-PM trying to help Epstein get a bank loan but it is not clear if this went through, according to Norwegian news site NRK.

Police in Norway have not confirmed whether this allegation is being looked into. Being mentioned in the Epstein Files does not amount to an accusation of any wrongdoing.

Jagland has not been the first prominent Norwegian to be appear in the files. The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, issued a lengthy apology for her friendship with Epstein after emails between the pair were released.

The statement read: “I would like to express my deepest regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologise to all of you that I have disappointed. Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologise for the situation that I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen.”