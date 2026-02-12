Governor ORENGO hints at foul play in RAILA ODINGA’s ‘mysterious’ death - “Those Who Bear Responsibility Are Still Out There”







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has reignited debate over the circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, suggesting foul play may have been involved.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, February 12th, 2026, alongside Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna following his ouster as ODM Secretary General, Orengo declared that Raila’s passing remains a mystery to many Kenyans.

“The death of Raila Odinga, which is still a mystery to a lot of us, those who bear responsibility are out there, and they are silent about it,” he said.

The veteran politician emphasized that uncovering the truth should be a national priority.

“I hope that one day we will determine the circumstances in which Raila Amolo Odinga passed away, and that must be an objective that must be achieved,” he added.

Orengo also paid tribute to Raila’s enduring legacy, noting: “The spirit of Raila Amolo Odinga lives on.”

Orengo also recalled the funeral of Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice President, revealing that he told then-President Daniel Arap Moi directly that Jaramogi was killed.

“During the funeral of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, I said in the presence of President Daniel Arap Moi that they killed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga,” Orengo stated.

Raila Odinga, the longtime ODM leader, died on October 15th, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest in India while receiving specialized treatment.

His death continues to stir speculation and calls for clarity.

