Woman saved by neighbours from taking herself to ‘Sayuni’ together with her children over marital struggles - Husband brought sidechiks to their matrimonial home







Monday, February 2, 2026 - A mother of three from Igoji, Meru County, is alive today thanks to the quick action of neighbours who broke into her house and rescued her before she could take her life together with her children.

Betty Kaimenyi, a lower primary school teacher currently posted at Nyaribo Primary School in Nyeri County, had reportedly reached a breaking point after years of domestic turmoil, financial strain and the collapse of her marriage.

According to neighbours who responded to the distress call, Betty had locked herself inside the house with her three children when concerned neighbours sensed something was wrong.

Fearing the worst, they forced the door open and intervened in time.

Friends say Betty’s struggles began during her marriage to her ex-husband, who is also a teacher.

She allegedly took a Sh1 million loan at his request to help them build a home.

However, after he secured employment with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), his behaviour reportedly changed.

She claims he became violent, allegedly assaulting her in front of the children and bringing other women into their home.

Unable to endure the mistreatment, Betty eventually walked away from the relationship, but was left burdened with the huge loan and the responsibility of raising their three children alone.

The children include a Form Three student, a Grade Eight pupil, and a young child in PP1.

With rising living costs, loan repayments and the challenges faced by many salaried workers, especially government employees, the financial pressure reportedly became overwhelming.

Those close to her say the combination of emotional trauma and debt pushed her into despair.

Fortunately, neighbours acted swiftly and saved all four lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST