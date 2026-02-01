DCI in hot pursuit of notorious phone theft kingpin as suspect drops bag packed with 62 stolen devices during daring escape







Sunday, February 1, 2026 - In the ongoing nationwide crackdown on mobile phone theft and the shadowy networks behind the booming black market trade, detectives have launched an aggressive manhunt targeting receivers of stolen gadgets.

Acting on forensic leads and intelligence reports, sleuths zeroed in on a notorious suspect identified as Silas Kivyatu, believed to be a key player in a well-organized theft syndicate.

Two of his accomplices were arrested last week after detectives intercepted a stash of stolen phones allegedly destined for the Ugandan market.

Detectives tracked Silas to his hideout in California area within Kamukunji Sub-County.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the suspect sensed the officers closing in and made a daring escape on a motorbike, vanishing within seconds.

However, luck was not entirely on his side.

In his frantic flight, Silas dropped a black carrier bag containing three tightly wrapped packages sealed with yellow cellotape.

Upon inspection, detectives uncovered 62 assorted stolen mobile phones, exposing the scale of the illegal operation.

The recovered devices have been secured as exhibits as the hunt for Silas and his remaining accomplices intensifies.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reiterated its commitment to dismantling mobile phone theft syndicates, warning that both thieves and receivers will face the full force of the law.

