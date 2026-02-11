Forget Koinange!! Madharau Street in Mlolongo becomes daytime hotspot for jobless LADIES selling “Mechi”! Bei ni 150 (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Madharau Street in Mlolongo has become a daytime hotspot where women openly seek “clients” amid the bustling activity of the area.

The street, tucked between wines and spirits shops and small bars, is described by locals as a hive of activity.

Videos circulating online show women positioned along the busy road as they attempt to attract clients.

According to residents, the services are said to go for as low as KSh150, reflecting the economic pressures many of the women face.

Most women turn to this trade due to a lack of alternative employment opportunities.

Watch the video>>> below.

Madharau Street in Mlolongo pic.twitter.com/SbAhUqzqhx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 11, 2026

