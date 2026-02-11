Drama at Tsavo Apartments as a young man is kicked out in boxers after MUBABA allegedly busted him with his side chic (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - There was drama at the infamous Tsavo Apartments in Nairobi after a young man was thrown out of a lady’s house wearing nothing but boxers.

In the viral video making rounds on social media, the distressed man is seen taking the proverbial walk of shame, clearly shaken as curious onlookers record the spectacle.

While details remain unclear, reports suggest that the man had gone for a sleepover at a lady’s house - only for her Mubaba (older sponsor footing her bills) to show up unannounced.

The Mubaba allegedly caught the pair red‑handed and ordered the young man to leave immediately, without his clothes.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens castigated the incident as humiliating, while others warned men never to sleep over at a woman’s house if you don’t know who pays the rent.

Watch the video>>> below.

Men, no pussy is worth this kind of embarrassment.



Tukiwaambia msiende sleep over kwa nyumba ya dem hamsikii. Sasa ona



Mwanaume kamili hufai ata kujua where your girlfriend lives. Stay dangerous pic.twitter.com/DEtPHr9ZbD — 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 (@iamjoseh_) February 11, 2026

