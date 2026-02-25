Curacao manager DICK ADVOCAAT steps down 3-months after helping them become the smallest nation to ever qualify for World Cup.











Tuesday, February 24 2026 - Curacao manager, Dick Advocaat, has resigned from his role, just three months after helping them to become the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup.

Advocaat, 78, made the decision in order to care for his daughter, who is 'experiencing serious health problems', as per Dutch outlet AD.

'I've always said that family comes before football,' the former Rangers, Sunderland, Fenerbahce manager said. 'This is therefore a natural decision.

'That said, I will greatly miss Curacao, its people, and my colleagues. I consider qualifying the smallest nation in the world for the World Cup one of the highlights of my career.

'I am proud of my players, staff and board members who believed in us.'

Advocaat will be replaced by another experienced Dutch coach in Fred Rutten with immediate effect.

The 78-year-old missed the decisive World Cup qualifying match against Jamaica in Kingston in November after being forced to return home because his wife was ill.

Advocaat was later said to burst into tears in front of the TV as his side drew 0-0 to make history.

Curacao have been drawn against Germany, Ecuador and the Ivory Coast at this summer's tournament.