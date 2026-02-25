Curacao manager DICK ADVOCAAT steps down 3-months after helping them become the smallest nation to ever qualify for World Cup.

Tuesday, February 24 2026 - Curacao manager, Dick Advocaat, has resigned from his role, just three months after helping them to become the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup.
Advocaat, 78, made the decision in order to care for his
daughter, who is 'experiencing serious health problems', as per Dutch outlet
AD.
'I've always said that family comes before football,' the
former Rangers, Sunderland, Fenerbahce manager said. 'This is therefore a
natural decision.
'That said, I will greatly miss Curacao, its people, and my
colleagues. I consider qualifying the smallest nation in the world for the
World Cup one of the highlights of my career.
'I am proud of my players, staff and board members who
believed in us.'
Advocaat will be replaced by another experienced Dutch coach
in Fred Rutten with immediate effect.
The 78-year-old missed the decisive World Cup qualifying
match against Jamaica in Kingston in November after being forced to return home
because his wife was ill.
Advocaat was later said to burst into tears in front of the
TV as his side drew 0-0 to make history.
Curacao have been drawn against Germany, Ecuador and the
Ivory Coast at this summer's tournament.
