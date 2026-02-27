Father sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of his three-week-old son in South Africa







Friday, February 27, 2026 - A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his three-week-old infant son in Driekoppies, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Sibusiso Patrick Shongwe was convicted in the High Court in Mpumalanga for the k!lling of his baby boy in March 2023.

The court heard that Shongwe initially denied paternity when the mother, Noluthando Mlambo, fell pregnant and urged her to terminate.

On the night of 1 March 2023, Shongwe arranged to meet Mlambo and the baby, claiming he wanted to provide items for the child.

When they met on the street with the child's grandmother, Shongwe sent the grandmother away.

Shortly afterwards, three unknown men accosted Mlambo, allowing Shongwe to snatch the infant and flee.

The baby's body was discovered in bushes two days later.

A post-mortem revealed the child d!ed from sharp-force injuries to the neck.

During the trial, Shongwe denied taking the child, but State Advocate Senzo Zindela presented compelling evidence, including witness testimony and a confession.

The court heard Shongwe had shown no remorse.

In sentencing, the judge noted the high levels of violent crime in South Africa and the erosion of respect for human life.

Finding no substantial compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, the court imposed life imprisonment.

Shongwe was declared unfit to possess a firearm, and his application for leave to appeal was dismissed.