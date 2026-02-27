Man admits manslaughter after his carer, IRENE MBUGUA, was found dead in Birmingham, UK







Friday, February 27, 2026 - A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of his carer, Irene Mbugua, in Birmingham.

Irene, aged 46, was tragically found dead inside David Walsh’s address on Markby Road, Winson Green, on June 23rd, 2025.

Initial enquiries found that she had suffered serious injuries to her head and face, having been assaulted.

Detectives launched a full investigation, establishing that Irene was working as a carer, and had been at the address to provide care to Walsh.

The 35-year-old was arrested a short time later and taken to hospital.

He was later charged with murder and assaulting several police officers when he was arrested.

Walsh denied murder and went on trial at Warwick Crown Court (Coventry) earlier this week, where he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Tuesday 24th February.





He also admitted four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and will be sentenced next month.

Det Insp Michelle Cordell, who led the investigation, said: “Our thoughts throughout have remained with Irene’s family and loved ones at what has been an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

“The circumstances of this case are heartbreaking. Irene’s life was cut short by someone she was providing care for. My investigators have worked tirelessly to understand the circumstances surrounding Irene’s death, and to provide answers for Irene’s family”.

Irene’s family have been kept fully up to date throughout the investigation and supported by specialist officers.

Following her death, they released this tribute to her

It reads: “It’s so sad that you got snatched from us in such a cruel manner. We are so lost without you and we pray for Grace to face each day mum, your beautiful smile and hearty laughter will be missed.”

“Please just remind us on how to join the dots because we don’t have a map yet. Rest easy you remain in our hearts forever.”