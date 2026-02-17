Ex-wife to popular Mugithi singer, MIGHTY SALIM, narrates how he lied about an attack to cover up having ‘MECHI’ with some LADY - Fear men







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Esther Baumbach, the ex-wife of the late Mugithi singer, Mighty Salim, has opened up about her troubled marriage, alleging that the popular musician was unfaithful and once fabricated a dramatic story to cover up infidelity.

Speaking about one particular incident, Esther claimed that Salim came home one day wearing soiled clothes and told her that he had been accosted by thugs who allegedly wanted to abduct him.

According to Esther, Salim explained that the attackers recognized him due to his popularity and decided to let him go.

He reportedly told her that he had been forced to make his way home on foot while drunk, which is how his clothes ended up dirty.

However, Esther now claims that the story was not true.

She alleges that she later discovered that the singer had lied and that the torn and soiled clothes were the result of an altercation with another woman who was demanding payment after a private encounter.

Mighty Salim, who was widely known for his contribution to the Mugithi genre, passed away in 2020.

Check out his ex-wife’s post.





