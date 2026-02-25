Ex-UK Ambassador to US, PETER MANDELSON, arrested after EPSTEIN files revelation











Tuesday, February 24 2026 -Peter Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of an investigation linked to the latest revelations from the Epstein files.

The 72-year-old former Labour minister and former UK ambassador to the United States was seen being led from his London home in Camden by plain-clothed police officers and placed into a vehicle on Monday. Officers also executed search warrants at another property in Wiltshire.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest, stating: “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, February 23 and has been taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart had earlier said: “I can confirm that officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area. The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man.”

Mandelson is accused of allegedly passing market-sensitive information to convicted s3x offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, particularly around the period of the 2008 financial crisis. Police have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into those claims.

Images released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein files show Mandelson in his underwear at Epstein’s Paris residence, as well as a photograph of the two together on a yacht. Records have also reportedly revealed a series of payments from Epstein to Mandelson and his husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva.

Mandelson has not publicly responded to the latest allegations. However, in a previous interview with The Times, he admitted to a “lapse in judgment” regarding funds Epstein sent to his husband for an osteopathy course.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who previously appointed Mandelson as ambassador to Washington in December 2024, has since distanced himself. Starmer said Mandelson “betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party,” adding: “He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador, I regret appointing him. If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near Government.”

Mandelson, a central figure in the New Labour era and often nicknamed “the Prince of Darkness” for his political influence, was removed from his diplomatic post in Washington last year over his links to Epstein. The Metropolitan Police investigation remains ongoing.