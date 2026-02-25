BE WARE! RUTO’s Government warns Kenyans against fake overseas jobs promising Ksh80,000 monthly salary





Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has issued a stern warning to Kenyans, cautioning them against falling victim to fraudulent overseas job advertisements that promise attractive salaries of up to Ksh80, 000 per month.

In an update shared on Wednesday, February 25th, the department flagged as fake a viral poster circulating on social media that claimed to offer multiple employment opportunities in Malaysia.

The poster listed positions such as factory workers, plant operators, caregivers, hospitality staff, warehouse workers, drivers, and cleaners - all allegedly paying between Ksh65,000 and Ksh90,000.

Authorities clarified that the individuals behind the advertisement are not licensed recruitment agents and have not been approved to facilitate overseas employment.

This comes as unsuspecting Kenyans continue to be lured with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, including in Russia, where disturbing reports have emerged of some recruits being forcibly drafted into the Russian army to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to a recent investigative report, at least 10 Kenyans are among 316 Africans who have been killed on the frontlines in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, a chilling reminder of the dangers posed by fraudulent recruitment schemes.