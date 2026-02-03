CCTV footage captures motorbike-riding thugs snatching phones from unsuspecting members of the public along Raila Odinga way before speeding off (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - CCTV footage has captured criminals riding on motorcycles snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting pedestrians along Raila Odinga Way in broad daylight before speeding off.

The now-circulating video shows the riders trailing pedestrians along the busy road, striking within seconds and escaping swiftly to avoid pursuit.

According to witnesses, the thieves target victims who are either texting, making calls, or walking while holding their phones near the roadside.

Multiple similar incidents have been reported in recent days, particularly along the stretch heading towards Mbagathi.

In most cases, the perpetrators approach quietly on motorcycles, grab the devices, and accelerate away, leaving victims shocked and unable to react.

Watch the footage>>> below

Multiple incidents of mobile phone thefts along Raila Odinga Way towards Mbagathi have been reported in recent days,, with perpetrators often approaching victims on motorcycles before quickly snatching their devices and speeding away. pic.twitter.com/xz4PMYmaVr — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) February 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST