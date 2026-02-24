A loan recovery field agent flees for his dear life as a man chases him away with a machete (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - An employee working with one of the local lending firms as a field agent was forced to flee for his safety after a loan defaulter turned violent.

According to reports, the agent had visited the defaulter’s homestead in an attempt to repossess some household items following failure to service the loan.

However, the situation quickly escalated when the defaulter picked up a machete and began chasing the agent away from the compound.

In a video circulating online, the visibly shaken agent is seen running off as the armed man advances towards him, prompting concern among online users over the risks faced by field recovery officers.

