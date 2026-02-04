Drama as police recover multi million luxury Mercedes Benz GLE350d Coupe stolen from showroom in Westlands after high speed chase - It Was Headed to Tanzania







Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - A luxury Mercedes‑Benz GLE350d Coupe has been dramatically recovered by authorities, days after it was stolen from a dealership in Westlands, Nairobi.

The high‑end SUV, freshly imported and yet to be registered, was snatched on the night of Saturday, January 31st, sparking alarm across social media as the dealership appealed for public help.

Investigators suspected the thieves had fitted fake registration plates to disguise the vehicle, raising fears that it could be swiftly resold or smuggled out of the country.

Given its pristine condition, the dealership worried that the car might vanish into international smuggling networks.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched an intensive operation, acting on intelligence that traced the Mercedes to south of Nairobi.

By early Wednesday morning, detectives tracked the vehicle to Imbirikani in Kajiado County, a notorious crossing point near the Kenya‑Tanzania border often linked to cross‑border smuggling.

Police engaged the suspects in a tense high‑speed chase as they attempted to cross into Tanzania.

The pursuit ended with officers intercepting the vehicle before it could disappear across the border.

By then, the car had already been fitted with registration plates, giving it the appearance of being legitimately registered.

The dealership later confirmed the recovery, while authorities announced investigations are ongoing to determine whether the theft was random or part of a wider criminal syndicate.

Car theft remains a persistent crime in Kenya, with thousands of vehicles stolen annually.

Data from the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) shows Toyota is the most targeted brand, accounting for 54.9% of reported thefts, followed by Isuzu, Mazda, Nissan and Mitsubishi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST