Caught on 4K!! Dumb thieves expose themselves while trying to unlock Samsung S23 snatched from a LADY at Parklands (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - Two suspected phone snatchers unknowingly exposed themselves after attempting to unlock a stolen Samsung S23, only for their faces to be captured clearly by the device’s security features.

The incident reportedly occurred in Parklands, Nairobi, where a woman was robbed of her smartphone by the suspects.

The thieves grabbed the high-end device and fled, believing they had made a clean escape.

However, things took a dramatic twist when they tried to access the phone.

Unaware that the Samsung S23 automatically captures images of failed unlock attempts through its security system, the suspects’ faces were photographed in sharp 4K quality as they struggled to bypass the lock screen.

The photos could now help authorities identify and track down the culprits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST