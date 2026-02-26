SHOCKER! A business partner of FESTUS OMWAMBA, the man arrested for trafficking youths to Russia and Ukraine, pictured with MUDAVADI - The cartel runs deep (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Fresh controversy has emerged following the arrest of Festus Arasa Omwamba, the man accused of trafficking Kenyan youths to Russia and Ukraine, after photos surfaced online showing one of his business associates posing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Omwamba was arrested by detectives over claims that he was involved in a syndicate that lured young Kenyans with promises of lucrative opportunities in Russia and Ukraine, only for some to end up being recruited into the army and put on the frontline.

Now, social media users are circulating a photo showing Omwamba’s business partner standing alongside Mudavadi during what appears to be an official meeting.

Outspoken blogger Cyprian Nyakundi shared the photos and demanded throrough investigations, noting that some powerful Government officials may be involved in the human trafficking syndicate.

“The Russia mercenaries recruitment saga runs to the top. Omwamba is just the fall guy. Mudavadi and Alfred Mutua must come out clear on their role in the saga,” Nyakundi tweeted.

