Popular Nairobi Florist switches to Dollar bouquets after CBK warning ahead of Valentine’s Day (PHOTO)







Friday, February 06, 2026 - Just days after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) issued a stern warning against the misuse of new Kenya Shilling notes in decorative displays, popular Nairobi florists have switched to bouquets made entirely of US dollar bills.

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, February 5th, 2026, the florist showcased a striking arrangement crafted with crisp dollar denominations, including $5 notes.

The florist explained that the move was deliberate to avoid clashing with CBK’s regulations.

“Our designs don’t damage nor deface our currency notes ☺️,” she assured her followers, emphasizing that her creations remain compliant while still delivering the wow factor her clients expect.

The CBK had earlier cautioned Kenyans against folding, gluing, taping, or stapling banknotes into ornamental displays, noting that such practices compromise the integrity of the currency and interfere with machines like ATMs and cash counters.

The regulator stressed that while gifting money is acceptable, notes must remain in circulation-ready condition.

Under Section 367 of the Penal Code, defacing currency is a punishable offence.

Switching to dollar bouquets not only sidesteps these restrictions but also taps into the aspirational allure of foreign currency.





