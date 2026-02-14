EXPOSED! One of the women lured by the Russian guy to his Airbnb is an ardent follower of Bishop EDWARD MWAI and a gospel TV host at the church’s station (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after it emerged that one of the women lured by the infamous Russian tourist to his Airbnb is an ardent follower of Bishop Edward Mwai of Jesus Winners Ministry.

The woman, identified as Margaret Kimani, hosts a show on Mwangaza TV, a Christian station affiliated with Bishop Mwai’s church.

In the video circulating online, Margaret is seen being approached by the Russian man alongside another woman as they were running their errands along Thika Road.

The two women followed the Russian guy to his Airbnb.

Margaret has since deactivated her social media accounts after her identity was unmasked.

Watch a video of the Russian man luring the church women via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST