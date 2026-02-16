Do you remember ROSELINE KATUNGWA, the KAMBA gospel singer whose private video with a Bishop leaked? A man proposed to her in style over the weekend (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Kamba gospel singer, Roseline Katungwa, is embracing a new chapter in her personal life after a romantic proposal over the weekend.

The talented singer previously made headlines after a private video of her and a married bishop circulated widely on social media.

The incident thrust her into the public spotlight, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Despite the past controversy, Roseline appears to have moved forward positively.

Over the weekend, she said “yes” to a marriage proposal.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST