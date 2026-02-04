Distressed Kenyan woman shares chilling messages her husband sent at 3AM before mysteriously going missing







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has shared heartbreaking messages sent by her husband in the middle of the night, moments before he mysteriously disappeared, sparking concern over his safety.

According to the distressed wife, her husband texted her at around 3AM, sounding fearful and unusually emotional, before his phone suddenly went off.

In the messages, the man suggested that his life was in danger, saying he had been receiving death threats.

The missing man, a teacher based in Samburu, is reportedly a non-local working in the area.

His family believes he may have been targeted because of his background.

Sensing danger, he urged his wife to stay strong and take care of their children in case anything happened to him.

He expressed his love for his family and shared what appeared to be a farewell messages, words that have since left his loved ones devastated.

Shortly after sending the texts, his phone was switched off and all efforts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

Check out the messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST