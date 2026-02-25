DIDDY and his son CHRISTIAN COMBS settle legal dispute over alleged unpaid legal fees











Tuesday, February 24 2026 -Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, have resolved a legal dispute with one of their own former law firms over unpaid legal fees, according to newly filed court documents.

Documents obtained by TMZ show that Summa LLP had sued the father-son duo, claiming they failed to pay for more than 100 attorney hours and 90 paralegal hours of work performed since March 2025. The firm alleged that Diddy and King owed at least $53,688.35 in outstanding legal fees.

At least part of the billing dispute was reportedly linked to legal representation connected to a s3xual ass@ult lawsuit filed against King by Grace O’Marcaigh. In her lawsuit, O’Marcaigh alleged that she was working as a steward on a yacht she claimed Diddy had chartered shortly before New Year’s Eve 2022. She accused King of attempting to force her to perform oral s3x on him despite her protests and said she suffered mental and emotional distress as a result. She also sued Diddy, alleging he aided and abetted his son.

The current status of O’Marcaigh’s case remains unclear. However, court filings indicate that Summa LLP and Diddy have now reached a settlement over the unpaid fees, and the firm has dismissed its lawsuit.

Summa’s attorney, Alejandro Barrientos, confirmed that a settlement had been reached but declined to provide further details about the agreement.