Defiant OKETCH SALAH blasts the ODINGA family over ODM party as rift escalates - “ODM Doesn’t Belong to One Family.”







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - Raila Odinga’s alleged adopted son, Oketch Salah, has intensified his fallout with the Odinga family after issuing a defiant ultimatum over the future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, February 19th, 2026, Salah challenged the Odinga clan to clarify whether ODM is a family-owned party or a national movement.

His remarks came in response to Ruth Odinga’s interview a day earlier, where she dismissed knowing him personally.

Salah insisted his contributions to ODM were made at Raila’s request, not for personal gain.

“I come from a well‑established business family. Whatever I have done for ODM was not driven by selfish interests; it was done at Baba’s request.”

“ODM does not belong to you, or to me, or to any one family,” he declared.

The businessman emphasized that if ODM is indeed a family affair, he will step aside.

“Baba spent more than 20 years building ODM into a national party. It belongs to the people of Kenya,” he added.

Salah also accused Ruth of undermining her elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, who assumed party leadership.

“If you allow your elder brother to be put on the chopping board today, do not be surprised if tomorrow it is your turn,” he warned.

Ruth Odinga has maintained she barely knows Salah, claiming that they have only met three times.

In response, Salah stated that all their interactions were initiated by the Kisumu Woman Rep.

“The truth is simple: the only times you and I have ever spoken or met are the times you reached out to me,” Salah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST