Defiant OKETCH SALAH blasts the ODINGA family over ODM party as rift escalates - “ODM Doesn’t Belong to One Family.”

Thursday, February
19, 2026 - Raila Odinga’s alleged adopted son, Oketch Salah, has
intensified his fallout with the Odinga family after issuing a defiant
ultimatum over the future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, February 19th,
2026, Salah challenged the Odinga clan to clarify whether ODM is a family-owned
party or a national movement.
His remarks came in response to Ruth Odinga’s interview a
day earlier, where she dismissed knowing him personally.
Salah insisted his contributions to ODM were made at Raila’s
request, not for personal gain.
“I come from a well‑established business family. Whatever I
have done for ODM was not driven by selfish interests; it was done at Baba’s
request.”
“ODM does not belong to you, or to me, or to any one
family,” he declared.
The businessman emphasized that if ODM is indeed a family
affair, he will step aside.
“Baba spent more than 20 years building ODM into a national
party. It belongs to the people of Kenya,” he added.
Salah also accused Ruth of undermining her elder brother,
Dr. Oburu Odinga, who assumed party leadership.
“If you allow your elder brother to be put on the chopping
board today, do not be surprised if tomorrow it is your turn,” he warned.
Ruth Odinga has maintained she barely knows Salah, claiming that
they have only met three times.
In response, Salah stated that all their interactions were
initiated by the Kisumu Woman Rep.
“The truth is simple: the only times you and I have ever spoken or met
are the times you reached out to me,” Salah said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments