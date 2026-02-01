Comedian EDDIE BUTITA melts hearts with sweet birthday message to model girlfriend CELESTE TERER - “Tiempo de conquistar” (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 01, 2026 - Kenyan comedian, Eddie Butita, has set social media buzzing after penning a heartfelt birthday message to his girlfriend, fashion model Celeste Terer.

Butita, known for keeping his private life low-key, took to Instagram on February 1st, 2026, to celebrate Celeste in a rare moment of public vulnerability.

Accompanied by Atemi’s romantic track Bebi Bebi, Butita described her as the most important person in his life and hinted at a bright future together.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing human being in my life. Nakupenda sana Mygal ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

“This new chapter will be the best. tiempo de conquistar,” he wrote.

The Spanish phrase, meaning “time to conquer,” suggested the couple is looking forward to achieving major milestones in 2026.

Celeste, a Nairobi-based model and content creator, quickly responded with equal warmth:

“Thank you so much my love!!! ❤️ 😍.”

The sweet exchange drew thousands of likes within hours, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments to wish her well.

The couple officially went public in July 2025 after dating quietly for nearly a year.

Butita had previously kept his relationships private following a high-profile breakup with comedian Mammito Eunice three years earlier.

The Kenyan DAILY POST