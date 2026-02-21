DCI arrests key suspects behind armed robberies targeting wines and spirits shops in Kajiado, Nairobi and Kiambu Counties (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Detectives have arrested three key suspects believed to be behind a recent surge in armed robberies targeting wines and spirits outlets across Kajiado, Nairobi, and Kiambu counties.

The gang, reportedly armed with crude weapons, has been terrorizing traders by stealing cash and large quantities of alcoholic stock.

In several incidents, the suspects are said to have left behind significant destruction, with some cases turning tragic.

Acting on intelligence leads, a joint team of detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters’ Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate conducted coordinated operations in Ruiru and Juja.

Two suspected ringleaders were apprehended at their hideouts during the operation.

A third suspect, described by authorities as a notorious criminal linked to the network, was arrested separately in Nakuru.

During the crackdown, detectives recovered three motor vehicles, a black Toyota Voxy, a white Toyota Voxy, and a sky-blue Toyota Raum, all loaded with assorted alcoholic beverages suspected to have been stolen from the targeted outlets.

Officers also recovered various shop-breaking tools believed to have been used to force entry into premises, sisal ropes allegedly used to restrain guards and watchmen, and assorted sisal bags suspected to have been used to transport the stolen liquor.

The three suspects are currently in police custody awaiting an identification parade and further processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Police indicated that their identities will be made public once the identification process is complete.

Investigations are ongoing as detectives intensify efforts to track down other members of the criminal network.

