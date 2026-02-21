DCI arrests key suspects behind armed robberies targeting wines and spirits shops in Kajiado, Nairobi and Kiambu Counties (PHOTOs)

Saturday, February
21, 2026 - Detectives have arrested three key suspects believed to be
behind a recent surge in armed robberies targeting wines and spirits outlets
across Kajiado, Nairobi, and Kiambu counties.
The gang, reportedly armed with crude weapons, has been
terrorizing traders by stealing cash and large quantities of alcoholic stock.
In several incidents, the suspects are said to have left
behind significant destruction, with some cases turning tragic.
Acting on intelligence leads, a joint team of detectives
drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters’ Crime
Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate
conducted coordinated operations in Ruiru and Juja.
Two suspected ringleaders were apprehended at their hideouts
during the operation.
A third suspect, described by authorities as a notorious
criminal linked to the network, was arrested separately in Nakuru.
During the crackdown, detectives recovered three motor
vehicles, a black Toyota Voxy, a white Toyota Voxy, and a sky-blue Toyota Raum,
all loaded with assorted alcoholic beverages suspected to have been stolen from
the targeted outlets.
Officers also recovered various shop-breaking tools believed
to have been used to force entry into premises, sisal ropes allegedly used to
restrain guards and watchmen, and assorted sisal bags suspected to have been
used to transport the stolen liquor.
The three suspects are currently in police custody awaiting
an identification parade and further processing ahead of their arraignment in
court.
Police indicated that their identities will be made public
once the identification process is complete.
Investigations are ongoing as detectives intensify efforts to track down other members of the criminal network.
