Dashcam captures shocking moment reckless Boda Boda rider collides with a van and nearly went to ‘Sayuni’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Boda Boda riders have long been associated with reckless maneuvers on Kenyan roads, often leading to accidents, some fatal - that could easily have been avoided.

A trending dashcam video making rounds online has reignited debate after capturing a shocking incident involving a rider who was hit by a tour van following a dangerous move.

In the footage, the rider is seen weaving through a busy road, seemingly oblivious to oncoming traffic.

His risky shortcut ended abruptly when he collided with the van.

Though he appeared to sustain serious injuries, the sack of charcoal he was carrying absorbed part of the impact, cushioning the blow.

Moments later, he was seen limping around the scene, visibly shaken but alive.

The video has sparked widespread outrage among netizens, many castigating the culture of recklessness that continues to plague the boda boda sector.

Social media users expressed frustration that such behavior not only endangers the riders themselves but also puts other road users at grave risk.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

