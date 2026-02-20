Content Creator MILLY CHEBBY opens up on why she almost quit her marriage with TERENCE CREATIVE in 2025 - “I Almost Packed My Things and Left”







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Kenyan content creator, Milly Chebby, has candidly shared how 2025 nearly marked the end of her marriage to comedian Terence Creative.

For months, speculation swirled online, with rumors suggesting that the couple was facing serious challenges - some even alleging that they had parted ways.

The chatter intensified when Terence was linked to TikToker Rish Kamungu, a claim he firmly dismissed, insisting that they had never met.

Still, the rumors persisted, placing the couple under intense public scrutiny.

In a heartfelt YouTube video, Chebby revealed that between February and May 2025, she endured overwhelming emotional stress.

“In 2025, I almost packed my things, left and said adios, amigos.”

“I have fought many fights, and I have finished the race.”

“But God sustained, literally,” she confessed.

She described how fabricated stories, crafted so convincingly, began to feel real, testing her resilience and faith.

Chebby also hinted at betrayal from a close friend, disclosing that someone within her inner circle had been speaking negatively about her for years.

She explained that she only discovered the alleged betrayal after the friendship ended, despite later learning that others had tried to warn her.

“Had anyone confronted me earlier, I would have defended them,” she admitted, noting that she had even offered the friend employment in a bid to uplift them.

Despite the turbulence, Terence expressed gratitude for Chebby’s unwavering support, acknowledging her role in his recovery and personal growth.

