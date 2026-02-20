JULIANI crowns JUA CALI, the greatest artiste Kenya has ever had, the Genge legend reacts!







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Kenya’s legendary musician, Jua Cali, has graciously responded to fellow artist, Juliani’s powerful tribute, in which he crowned him the greatest artiste the country has ever produced.

The heartfelt exchange lit up social media on Friday, February 20th, 2026, as fans joined in celebrating the man who helped shape Kenya’s music identity.

“In my opinion, Jua Cali is the biggest artist ever in Kenya,” Juliani said.

“There’s never been an artist ambaye alikuwa anaweza shutdown ground. Even now… there has never been a bigger celebrity.”

He emphasized that Jua Cali did more than release hit songs; he transformed what it meant to be a public figure in Kenya’s entertainment scene.

“He’s the one who transitioned us to celebrity,” Juliani added, noting how Jua Cali elevated artistes from performers to national icons.

In response Jua Cali wrote, “Humbled sana for this my G @JulianiKenya,”

Jua Cali’s influence stretches back to the golden era of Kenyan music, when he pioneered the authentic local sound that birthed Genge.

His lyrical genius and ability to turn everyday experiences into timeless hits made him a household name.

Beyond his own success, he opened doors for countless performers, many of whom credit him for their rise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST