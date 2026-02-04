“Marry for Looks? Kenyan LADY’s bold take on raising attractive children stirs heated debate online (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has set social media ablaze after boldly advising netizens to marry “beautiful or handsome partners” in order to have attractive children and secure what she called beauty privilege.

Speaking during a podcast, she explained that children blessed with good looks often enjoy smoother experiences in life.

According to her, “attractive children have it easier,” thanks to the advantages society unconsciously grants them.

Her remarks, however, have stirred controversy online.

While some netizens castigated her for being shallow and overly superficial, others admitted that they had witnessed how beauty privilege plays out in everyday life.

Supporters argued that her sentiments reflect a reality many are unwilling to acknowledge, while critics insisted that beauty is more than outward appearances and should never be the sole basis for marriage or parenting decisions.

Watch the video>>> below

A Kenyan woman has come under fire from netizens for saying that one should marry a beautiful or handsome person to have attractive children and gain 'beauty privilege'. pic.twitter.com/ijZULl95Lt — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2026