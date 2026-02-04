“Marry for Looks? Kenyan LADY’s bold take on raising attractive children stirs heated debate online (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February
04, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has set social media ablaze after boldly advising
netizens to marry “beautiful or handsome partners” in order to have attractive
children and secure what she called beauty privilege.
Speaking during a podcast, she explained that children
blessed with good looks often enjoy smoother experiences in life.
According to her, “attractive children have it easier,”
thanks to the advantages society unconsciously grants them.
Her remarks, however, have stirred controversy online.
While some netizens castigated her for being shallow and
overly superficial, others admitted that they had witnessed how beauty
privilege plays out in everyday life.
Supporters argued that her sentiments reflect a reality many
are unwilling to acknowledge, while critics insisted that beauty is more than
outward appearances and should never be the sole basis for marriage or
parenting decisions.
A Kenyan woman has come under fire from netizens for saying that one should marry a beautiful or handsome person to have attractive children and gain 'beauty privilege'. pic.twitter.com/ijZULl95Lt— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2026
