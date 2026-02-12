CCTV footage captures a middle-aged KIKUYU man being attacked by people known to him in Ruiru at night - Family calls for justice (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - The family of a middle-aged Kikuyu man, John Kariuki Mwangi, is calling for urgent justice after he was attacked and killed by people known to him in Ruiru.

According to family accounts, the incident occurred on the night of December 24th, when John Kariuki was assaulted by three individuals familiar to him.

He was rushed first to Kiambu Government Hospital and later referred to St. Bridget Hospital, where doctors discovered internal bleeding in his head.

Despite undergoing emergency head surgery on the night of December 26th, Kariuki tragically passed away on December 27th.

The family reported the case at Gatongora Police Station and to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Ruiru, but they allege that no significant action has been taken since the incident.

“He leaves behind a young family, a wife, a two-year-old son, and an eight-year-old daughter. The culprits are still walking free,” a family member lamented in a social media post.

CCTV footage of the attack has been shared by the family, showing the harrowing events leading to Kariuki’s death.

The family is urging law enforcement to expedite investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Watch the footage>>>

SO PAINFUL!!

I strongly request and call upon the Inspector General of Police to urgently intervene and ensure that the criminals who attacked and killed this man are swiftly arrested and brought to justice.

How do we allow criminals who are even known and clearly captured on… pic.twitter.com/oMVUuN7acL — Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) February 11, 2026

