LADY wows netizens after revealing why her standards are so high - Shares the unique gift her father got her mother on Valentine’s Day (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - A South African lady has stunned netizens after explaining why her standards in love are set so high.

In the viral post by @makenaa.ndambo, she shared a heart‑warming story about her parents that quickly captured attention online.

The clip shows a split‑screen collage: on one side, the mother smiling with her father, holding a bouquet of pink flowers, with the caption “why are your standards so high?”

On the other side, a giraffe stands tall in a grassy field, accompanied by the text, “my mum’s favourite animal is a giraffe so my dad bought one for her 🤍.”

The extraordinary gesture, a man gifting his wife her favourite animal on Valentine’s Day, struck many as the ultimate act of love.

Netizens flooded the comments, praising the dad’s devotion and admitting that the dad indeed has set the bar so high for any man keen on his daughter.





