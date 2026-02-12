‘Alikuwa Anachapwa Kama Mbwa’ - Beautiful “yellow yellow” KIKUYU LADY shares painful throwback PHOTOs from abusive marriage, Celebrates new life as a single mother







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - A pretty Kikuyu woman has moved many on social media after opening up about her painful past in an abusive marriage and celebrating her new life as a single mother.

She posted heartbreaking throwback photos showing injuries and bruises she sustained during her marriage, offering a glimpse into the domestic violence she endured behind closed doors.

In the photos, she appears visibly hurt, with marks on her face, a stark reminder of the abuse she says she experienced at the hands of her former partner.

Despite the trauma, she eventually found the courage to walk away from the toxic marriage and rebuild her life.

She has since embraced single motherhood and says she is finally happy and free.

See photos.

