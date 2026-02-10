City lawyer KAMAMI NJOROGE accused of chocking his former Secretary after she rejected his advances - Bribed police for cover-up







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - City lawyer and High Court advocate, Kamami Njoroge, is facing allegations of misconduct after being accused of inappropriate behavior towards his former Secretary during her time at his firm, Kamami Njoroge & Co Advocates.

According to sources, the lawyer made advances towards the former Secretary over a period of four years, which she repeatedly rejected.

“He harassed the former Secretary for almost four years,” a source revealed.

After refusing his advances, he physically assaulted her, prompting her to report the matter to the police.

“He ended up chocking her after she said no. Mtu ananyongwa because you said no to a man,” the source added.

The case reportedly stalled after the lawyer bribed police for a cover-up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST