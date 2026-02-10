Anapenda Kuuliza Wasichana Wamevaa ‘Thuruari’ Colour Gani - Prominent lawyer ONKANGI ONWONGA accused of preying on female judicial interns at Bungoma Law Courts







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Prominent lawyer based in Bungoma has come under scrutiny following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female judicial interns attached to Bungoma Law Courts.

Advocate Onkangi Onwonga is accused by interns of making uncomfortable and suggestive remarks, including asking them personal and intrusive questions about their dressing and undergarments.

Colleagues, clerks and some judiciary staff are reportedly aware of the alleged conduct but have remained silent, with claims that he has been shielded despite repeated complaints.

“He should be called out. Mzee mzima anasumbua watoto,” one intern lamented, expressing frustration over what she termed persistent harassment.

Below is a post from one of the interns who alleged that the advocate preyed on her.





