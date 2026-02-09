Africa Nazarene University Lecturer COLBERT OJIAMBO accused of preying on female students - Fails those who reject his advances

Monday, February 9,
2026 - Africa Nazarene University Law Lecturer, Colbert Ojiambo, is facing
scrutiny following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving female
students at the institution.
Claims raised by a former student allege that the seasoned
lawyer and lecturer engaged in misconduct and made unwanted advances towards
female students.
According to the former student, several complaints were
reportedly forwarded to the university management at the time, but no
disciplinary action was allegedly taken.
She further claimed that she was unfairly failed in one of
her units after rejecting what she described as his advances.
Following the emergence of these claims, other students also
took to social media platform, X, accusing the lecturer of similar behaviour
and sharing their experiences.
Ojiambo is described as a litigator specialising in
constitutional, administrative and human rights law, with over 15 years of
experience in legal practice.
Records also show that he appeared in a 2025 Judicial Service Commission announcement as an applicant for a position in the Environment and Land Court, but he was not appointed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
