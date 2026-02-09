Africa Nazarene University Lecturer COLBERT OJIAMBO accused of preying on female students - Fails those who reject his advances







Monday, February 9, 2026 - Africa Nazarene University Law Lecturer, Colbert Ojiambo, is facing scrutiny following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving female students at the institution.

Claims raised by a former student allege that the seasoned lawyer and lecturer engaged in misconduct and made unwanted advances towards female students.

According to the former student, several complaints were reportedly forwarded to the university management at the time, but no disciplinary action was allegedly taken.

She further claimed that she was unfairly failed in one of her units after rejecting what she described as his advances.

Following the emergence of these claims, other students also took to social media platform, X, accusing the lecturer of similar behaviour and sharing their experiences.

Ojiambo is described as a litigator specialising in constitutional, administrative and human rights law, with over 15 years of experience in legal practice.

Records also show that he appeared in a 2025 Judicial Service Commission announcement as an applicant for a position in the Environment and Land Court, but he was not appointed.

