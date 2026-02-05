CCTV captures notorious Panga gang attacking a shopkeeper in Mtwapa as insecurity escalates (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - A shopkeeper in Mtwapa is recovering after a brutal attack by members of the infamous Panga gang, a criminal group that has been terrorizing the Coastal region.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two gang members outside the shop, disguised as ordinary customers, apparently trying to distract the shopkeeper.

Believing them to be genuine shoppers, the victim stepped outside when one of them tricked him into handing over what appeared to be change.

At that moment, the rest of the gang struck.

They surrounded the shopkeeper, forced him back inside, and attacked him with crude weapons while ransacking the shop.

The victim screamed for help as he struggled to fight off the attackers.

The gang eventually fled, leaving the shopkeeper badly shaken and nursing multiple injuries.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over rising insecurity in the coastal region.

Authorities have yet to comment on whether any arrests have been made, and the CCTV footage has since gone viral on social media, highlighting the audacity of the gang.

Watch the footage through this LINK>>>

