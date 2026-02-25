Man sentenced to up to 120 years in prison after s3xually abusing 2 spa workers at gunpoint











Wednesday, February 25 2026 - A judge sentenced a Dauphin County man to between 60 and 120 years in state prison last week after he was found guilty of r@ping two spa workers at gunpoint in Lancaster County in 2024.

According to the Office of Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, Christopher A. Rivera, 38, of Middletown, was found guilty of two counts each of robbery, r@pe, forcible compulsion and involuntary deviate s£xual intercourse forcible compulsion, along with four counts of s£xual assault.

The DA's Office said Rivera held the victims at gunpoint with a pellet gun inside of a Penn Township spa along the 1200 block of Lancaster Road on Aug. 27, 2024.

Authorities said Rivera demanded money from the victims, but he later r@ped them in a massage room after they gave him more than $800 of the store's proceeds.

Rivera was shown on surveillance footage pointing the pellet gun at the victims before forcing them into a massage room and later fleeing as police began to arrive, the DA's Office said.

A Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer responding to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. ultimately shot Rivera, who was ignoring orders while fleeing and still holding the pellet gun, which the DA's Office said looked like a handgun. Adams later determined that the officer was justified in shooting at Rivera.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case. Lancaster County Detective Brent Shultz filed the charges.