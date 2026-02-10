GACHAGUA reveals when the United Opposition will unveil their presidential candidate to face RUTO in 2027 - ‘We want to ask for patience’







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has dismissed mounting calls for the United Opposition coalition to unveil its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, insisting that there is no urgency.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, February 10th, the former Deputy President cited historical precedent, pointing to former President Mwai Kibaki’s late nomination as the opposition flagbearer in 2002.

“Mwai Kibaki was named as opposition flagbearer on October 14th, 2002, when the election was on December 27, two months and 13 days apart.”

“There is no hurry. We should not be in a hurry,” Gachagua said.

He assured Kenyans that the coalition will front a single candidate from its member parties to challenge President William Ruto.

“We are committed to having a single presidential candidate to face William Ruto.”

“We want to ask for patience from the people of Kenya. Coalition building is a delicate affair,” he emphasized.

In the same vein, Gachagua accused President Ruto of enabling corruption and transforming State House into a hub for political activities.

“State House has become a scene of crime. It has become a centre of corruption and bribery.”

“Ruto has abandoned Government; he is just thinking about re‑election,” he charged.

He further alleged that both the National Assembly and Senate had become corruption hotbeds, claiming legislators were bribed during his removal from office.

“Senators who hounded me out of office were given Ksh.10 million each, and others Ksh.20 million.”

“It is a den of corruption, so is the National Assembly,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST