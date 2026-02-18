Interior CS MURKOMEN reveals details of the upcoming Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit after Governor SAKAJA’s deal with RUTO







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed fresh details about the upcoming Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU), following Governor Sakaja’s deal with President Ruto.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nakuru, Murkomen explained that the new unit, born out of the Nairobi County-National Government cooperation deal, will serve as a model for other major cities including Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret and Nakuru, as well as emerging urban centres.

“What we will do in Nairobi will become the prototype that we will apply in all the other four cities in the country and other upcoming urban areas,” he stated.

The CS noted that the design draws on comparative studies of policing systems in global cities, incorporating best practices and research insights.

He confirmed plans to integrate Nairobi’s business community into the initiative, with private CCTV systems linked to police networks.

“We want to ensure that their CCTV systems are interoperable with the police one so that it is quick to carry out investigations,” Murkomen said.

The Government is also upgrading Nairobi’s surveillance infrastructure from NC3 to NC4, expanding its analytical reach.

Artificial Intelligence will be central to the system, helping officers identify crime patterns and enabling targeted interventions.

Murkomen emphasized that the NMPU will address unique urban security challenges requiring specialized responses.

Once tested in Nairobi, the model will be replicated nationwide.

The unit was formally proposed on February 17th during the signing of a cooperation agreement between the county and national governments.

President William Ruto, who presided over the event, gave Murkomen a 60‑day deadline to present a full operational framework.

The Kenyan DAILY POST