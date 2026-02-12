AOKO OTIENO insists Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI, is not straight as another questionable video of him and a man in a club surfaces - Was EDGAR OBARE right?







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Outspoken blogger, Aoko Otieno, has once again made claims about Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, insisting that he is not straight, even after he came out to defend himself yesterday.

This follows an earlier incident where a man claiming to be his male lover leaked what he alleged to be their private video, sparking widespread debate online.

Karauri, however, denied the claims and defended himself against the allegations.

Aoko revived an old tweet in which she claimed that Karauri had been involved in an affair with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“Hizi vitu Edgar anaeka wengine wetu tulijua kitambo,” she wrote on her X account.





Her remarks come even as another questionable video showing Karauri and an unidentified man in a club emerged, further fueling speculation on social media.

Below is a video>>> of Karauri and a man in club, which has raised eyebrows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST