Another Russian man who has been recording private encounters with Kenyan LADIES surfaces - Kenyan LADIES can do anything for money (WATCH)







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Social media is abuzz after it emerged that yet another Russian man has been recording private encounters with Kenyan women and sharing the videos online.

In the trending clip, the man is seen being entertained by a young Kenyan woman at what appears to be a luxurious Airbnb.

In the video, he is heard saying, “No money, no honey,” as the woman interacts with him and his colleagues.

The videos have sparked widespread reactions, with many users criticizing the apparent willingness of some Kenyan women to engage in such acts for financial gain.

Others have raised concerns about privacy, consent, and the ethics of recording and sharing private encounters online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST