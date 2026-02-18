Another Russian man on the spot for recording private moments with Kenyan LADIES and posting them online - He pays them 20 dollars







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - A Russian vlogger identified as Alex Ananasik is facing backlash after it emerged that he has been traveling around Kenya filming himself picking up young ladies and taking them to Airbnbs, where he records their private encounters and uploads the videos to a paid Telegram channel.

According to reports circulating online, the content is shared on a private subscription-based Telegram channel where viewers reportedly pay $9 (approximately KSh 1, 161) per month to access the videos.

Sources claim that some of the women featured in the clips were paid as little as $20 (about KSh 2,580) for their participation.

One video shared online shows the foreign national entering a luxurious Airbnb in the company of two women he had reportedly approached on the streets.

This comes even as authorities continue to pursue another Russian national who is accused of engaging in similar activities involving Kenyan women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST