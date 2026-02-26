'Back To The Future' actor CRISPIN GLOVER sued for battery







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - A representative for actor Crispin Glover has strongly denied allegations made against him in a new lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe.

In a statement, the representative said: “Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms.” The rep further claimed that on March 2, 2024, Glover was “the victim of an unprovoked felony assault” at his Los Angeles residence and that he contacted the LAPD, who allegedly responded, investigated and arrested the woman. The statement added that these claims are documented in law enforcement records and in a restraining order Glover filed at the time.

“Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief. He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication,” the statement concluded.

The lawsuit, obtained by media outlets, was filed by a model from the United Kingdom who alleges that the Back to the Future actor manipulated her into moving from Europe to Los Angeles with promises of a new life and career opportunities in Hollywood.

According to the complaint, the woman says she first connected with Glover via social media in 2015 and that he persistently encouraged her over the years to relocate to Los Angeles. She claims that when they met in person in 2023 in Dresden, Germany, he displayed controversial memorabilia and made advances she described as unusual.

The woman alleges that in early 2024 Glover offered her the opportunity to live at his Silver Lake home and work as his assistant. She claims she stopped paying rent on her European apartment and sold her belongings based on those assurances. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, she alleges she discovered he expected her to be his live-in girlfriend and work without pay.

The complaint further claims that she became socially isolated and financially dependent, alleging that Glover monitored her movements and sought to control her interactions.

Regarding the events of March 2, 2024, the woman alleges that after telling Glover she planned to leave the house temporarily, he warned her she would be locked out. She claims that when she returned, she was unable to re-enter the home and that her belongings and pets remained inside. She further alleges that when she attempted to retrieve her cats, Glover physically assaulted her, grabbing her neck and leaving a visible injury.

She claims Glover then contacted police and falsely accused her of unlawful entry. Law enforcement sources have reportedly stated that officers responded to an assault call at the residence that day but made no arrests, and that Glover reported being assaulted by a man and a woman.

The woman also alleges that Glover subsequently sought a restraining order against her, which she says harmed her career and reputation. She claims she remains homeless and emotionally affected by the alleged events and is seeking damages. She is represented by attorney Dev Das of the Geragos & Geragos law firm.

Glover’s legal team maintains that the allegations are unfounded and that he will contest them in court.