ALPHY MIGASA, the Umoja gym trainer killed by a KDF soldier for having ‘MECHI’ with his wife loved beautiful women (See PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 1, 2026 - A popular gym trainer, identified as Alphy Migasa, was reportedly killed by a Kenyan Defence Forces soldier for having an affair with his wife.

Migasa, known around Umoja Estate for his fitness skills and charm, was said to be fond of ladies and lived a flashy lifestyle that attracted admiration from many women.

His life was cut short after the soldier discovered an affair between the trainer and his wife, triggering a deadly confrontation.

A quick look at Migasa’s social media pages shows him frequently posing with attractive women, many believed to be his trainees.

Word has it that he was more than just a trainer to some, allegedly offering “extra services” beyond the gym sessions, including the soldier’s wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST