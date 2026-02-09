US-based Kenyan truck driver sentenced to six years in prison over fatal road-rage incident in New Jersey (PHOTO)







Monday, February 09, 2026 - A Kenyan truck driver living in the United States has been sentenced to six years in state prison after a deadly road-rage crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Joseph Nyandwaro, 41, a resident of Pearland, Texas, was convicted following the June 22nd, 2025 collision that claimed the life of fellow trucker Osman Aden, 40.

The incident unfolded along the northbound lanes in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, where investigators say Nyandwaro deliberately rammed Aden’s tractor-trailer during a heated confrontation.

Dash-camera footage recovered from both trucks proved pivotal in the case.

The video captured the sequence of events and even showed Nyandwaro laughing moments after the crash.

Authorities noted it remains unclear whether he realized Aden had died at the time.

Police later discovered paint from Aden’s truck on Nyandwaro’s vehicle and accused him of attempting to conceal evidence using duct tape and cleaning solutions.

Nyandwaro eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide.

A Gloucester County Superior Court judge handed down the six-year sentence, closing a case that shocked both the trucking industry and the Kenyan community in diaspora.





The Kenyan DAILY POST