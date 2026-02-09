US-based Kenyan truck driver sentenced to six years in prison over fatal road-rage incident in New Jersey (PHOTO)

Monday, February 09,
2026 - A Kenyan truck driver living in the United States has been sentenced
to six years in state prison after a deadly road-rage crash on the New Jersey
Turnpike.
Joseph Nyandwaro, 41, a resident of Pearland, Texas, was
convicted following the June 22nd, 2025 collision that claimed the
life of fellow trucker Osman Aden, 40.
The incident unfolded along the northbound lanes in Woolwich
Township, Gloucester County, where investigators say Nyandwaro deliberately
rammed Aden’s tractor-trailer during a heated confrontation.
Dash-camera footage recovered from both trucks proved
pivotal in the case.
The video captured the sequence of events and even showed
Nyandwaro laughing moments after the crash.
Authorities noted it remains unclear whether he realized
Aden had died at the time.
Police later discovered paint from Aden’s truck on
Nyandwaro’s vehicle and accused him of attempting to conceal evidence using
duct tape and cleaning solutions.
Nyandwaro eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree
vehicular homicide.
A Gloucester County Superior Court judge handed down the six-year sentence, closing a case that shocked both the trucking industry and the Kenyan community in diaspora.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments